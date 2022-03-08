Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.03.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.92 on Friday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,441 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,563,000 after purchasing an additional 136,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schneider National by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,817,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after acquiring an additional 288,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National (Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.