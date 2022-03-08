Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 1,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 210,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 12.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,385,000 after buying an additional 204,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

