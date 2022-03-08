Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 31,918 Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 259.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,918 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,867,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 961,459 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 81.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after buying an additional 755,344 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,823,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $5,797,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

