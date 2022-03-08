Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,157,000 after buying an additional 127,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,879,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,738,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,361,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 430,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.70%.

LTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

LTC Properties Profile (Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.