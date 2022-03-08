Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 30,500 Shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI – Get Rating) by 120.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in QIWI were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of QIWI in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIWI in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QIWI by 23.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 54,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QIWI by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIWI by 113.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 86,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. QIWI plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $355.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

