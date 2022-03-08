Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $146,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.