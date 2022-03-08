Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.77 Per Share

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.73. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 54.40 ($0.71) on Tuesday. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 39.25 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 56.90 ($0.75). The stock has a market cap of £267.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09.

In other news, insider Graham Basham acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £4,770 ($6,250.00).

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Â’Company' and together with its subsidiaries the Â’Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

