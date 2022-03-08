Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after buying an additional 2,592,676 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,324,000 after buying an additional 729,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,371,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,995,000 after buying an additional 527,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. 1,281,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,555,980. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

