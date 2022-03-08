Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives $80.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGMS. StockNews.com cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.00. 21,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Scientific Games by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 129,193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,545 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Scientific Games by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Scientific Games by 3,441.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 278,487 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

