Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $57,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after buying an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Generac by 76.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Generac by 474.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,856,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,524,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Generac stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,294. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.