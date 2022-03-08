Scout Investments Inc. Has $38.30 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $38,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $307.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.75.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.