Scout Investments Inc. Invests $43.27 Million in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 522,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 276.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.57. 13,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,635. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

