Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,513 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $49,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Garmin by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after buying an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5,464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 205,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Garmin by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,550,000 after acquiring an additional 142,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $108.96. 9,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,033. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

