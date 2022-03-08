Scout Investments Inc. Sells 594,205 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 687,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594,205 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $32,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $132,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

ALLY stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.38. 91,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,053. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

