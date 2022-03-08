SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the January 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SeaChange International by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 34,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 5,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 767,272 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

