Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $192.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SHIP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

