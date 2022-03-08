Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $8.25 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Select Energy Services traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 1436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.47.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

