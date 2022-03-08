SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on S shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,560 shares of company stock worth $21,825,629. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:S traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.92. 4,539,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.02. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

