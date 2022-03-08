Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $20.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 743,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 3.41. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $25.06.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

