Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.23.

SGBAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SES from €8.75 ($9.51) to €8.40 ($9.13) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SES from €8.10 ($8.80) to €7.30 ($7.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.33) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SES stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 1,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924. SES has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

