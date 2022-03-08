Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Up 11.6%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.74. 109,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,375,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.
SHLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.
