Short Interest in 88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Drops By 26.6%

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,854,900 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 7,974,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,391,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EEENF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. 88 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

88 Energy Company Profile

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

