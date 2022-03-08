Short Interest in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Drops By 34.7%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the January 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 871.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGRO traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. 2,494,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,695. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.11. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

