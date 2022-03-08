Short Interest in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Decreases By 33.3%

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MPV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

About Barings Participation Investors (Get Rating)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

