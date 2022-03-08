Short Interest in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Decreases By 20.1%

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get BBQ alerts:

BBQ stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. BBQ has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBQ. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in BBQ during the fourth quarter worth about $26,699,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BBQ by 125.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BBQ by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BBQ during the second quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BBQ in the second quarter worth about $651,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.