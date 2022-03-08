Short Interest in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Decreases By 20.1%

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
BBQ stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. BBQ has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.86.
BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
