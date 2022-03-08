Short Interest in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Expands By 28.0%

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BSKY opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSKY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 641,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Big Sky Growth Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,509,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.