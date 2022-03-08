Short Interest in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Rises By 35.8%

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 31st total of 22,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BOAS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 92,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,250. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85. BOA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in BOA Acquisition by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in BOA Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in BOA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

