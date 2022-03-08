Short Interest in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Declines By 23.4%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 276,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLXT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 169.93% and a negative net margin of 112.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

