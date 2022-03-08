Short Interest in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Decreases By 15.9%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.36. 15,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

