Short Interest in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Grows By 26.6%

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 473,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,230,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $132,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,324 over the last ninety days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.44, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

