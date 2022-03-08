Short Interest in CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Increases By 41.0%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the January 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of CGGYY opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. CGG has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

CGG Company Profile (Get Rating)

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

