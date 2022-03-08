Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Declines By 20.9%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,638,100 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 23,565,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,272.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CICHF opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

