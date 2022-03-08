Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Decreases By 16.5%

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 216,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CCV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,980. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80. Churchill Capital Corp V has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCV. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 930.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 45.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

