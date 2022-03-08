Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Grows By 35.0%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,186.0 days.

Shares of CTRRF opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.

