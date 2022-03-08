Short Interest in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Rises By 30.2%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRD traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. 636,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.03. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1328 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

About DRDGOLD (Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.