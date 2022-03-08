Short Interest in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expands By 35.2%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 658,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,912. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $96.30 and a one year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

