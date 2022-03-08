Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Grows By 43.6%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FDX stock opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $200.64 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.98.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.