Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Increases By 28.3%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLMMF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

