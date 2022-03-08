Short Interest in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Rises By 41.6%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,500 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the January 31st total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Grom Social Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GROM opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Grom Social Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

