Short Interest in i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Drops By 16.2%

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of i-80 Gold stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 92,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,467. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

