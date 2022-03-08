Short Interest in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Decreases By 23.5%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.11. 423,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $171.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Singer bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,735. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 23.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Immersion during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

About Immersion (Get Rating)

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.