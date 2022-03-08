Short Interest in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Grows By 41.7%

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 783,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Kemper alerts:

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kemper by 2,687.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,783,000 after buying an additional 2,915,532 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,920,000 after purchasing an additional 838,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 67.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,360,000 after purchasing an additional 533,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 430.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,564,000 after purchasing an additional 408,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kemper by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,403,000 after buying an additional 343,647 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.95. 422,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.72. Kemper has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.33.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -63.27%.

About Kemper (Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.