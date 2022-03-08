Short Interest in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Grows By 41.7%

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 783,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Kemper stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.95. 422,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.72. Kemper has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.33.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -63.27%.
About Kemper (Get Rating)
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
