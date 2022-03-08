Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Increases By 30.6%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 10,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.20. 661,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,115,881. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.