Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Increases By 30.6%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 10,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
