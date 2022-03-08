Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Declines By 31.4%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 94,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.74. 1,042,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,591. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

