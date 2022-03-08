Short Interest in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Grows By 33.8%

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEKA. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth $22,100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth $22,100,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth $11,050,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth $11,050,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth $11,050,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEKA traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,751. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

