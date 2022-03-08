Short Interest in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Drops By 27.0%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,490,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,274,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,392,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V is based in New York.

