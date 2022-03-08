Short Interest in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Grows By 38.6%

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the January 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MWA stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.25. 858,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,516. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 125,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

