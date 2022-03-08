Short Interest in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Decreases By 15.6%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in News by 642.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,763 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in News by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,958 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in News by 109.3% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,017 shares during the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at $40,987,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in News by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,074,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,694 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.33. News has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that News will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

