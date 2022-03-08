Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Drops By 29.4%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,289,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 26,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PESI opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.12. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

