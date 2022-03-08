Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Expands By 31.3%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PROBF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. 33,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,677. Probe Metals has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.
About Probe Metals (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Probe Metals (PROBF)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.