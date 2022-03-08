Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Expands By 31.3%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PROBF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. 33,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,677. Probe Metals has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

